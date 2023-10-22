Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (22 October 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

This week, the Antiques Roadshow crew arrives in Derry/Londonderry.

Antiques Roadshow takes place at Ebrington Square in the western region of Northern Ireland.

A wealth of fascinating artefacts is presented for evaluation, with Lennox Cato uncovering an extraordinary table crafted from gifts bestowed by a Chinese emperor. Meanwhile, Susan Rumfitt is captivated by a stunning amethyst pendant.

Ronnie Archer Morgan is astounded by a collector’s impressive assortment of over a thousand compact purses. Gordon Foster stumbles upon a trophy related to the sport of hurling, a piece of history that remained forgotten for more than a century.

Grant Ford has the privilege of examining a painting commissioned only after its subject achieved top honours in a dog show, while John Sandon is left in awe by a pair of 18th-century plates, exceptional survivors from a bygone era.

Adam Schoon encounters an enigmatic paddle originating from the distant Pacific, sparking intrigue.

Meanwhile, host Fiona Bruce unveils the significant role that Derry/Londonderry played in one of the lengthiest campaigns of World War II, the Battle of the Atlantic.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 22 October 2023 at 8PM.

The episode is a brand new one from series 46.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

More on: TV