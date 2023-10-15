Antiques Roadshow tonight - Churchill cigar, Paul McCartney cartoon, Lego Queen

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (15 October 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

This week, Antiques Roadshow makes its way to Crystal Palace Park in the heart of southeast London, revealing a diverse array of treasures for appraisal.

Among the remarkable finds are a signed Paul McCartney cartoon, a Lego brick portrait of the late Queen, and some valuable vintage outfits by the renowned designer Vivienne Westwood.

Mark Smith stumbles upon a significant piece of history – a cigar that once belonged to Winston Churchill, while Alastair Dickenson is elated to examine a silver card case designed by Archibald Knox for Liberty back in 1901.

Delving into the past, Jon Baddeley meticulously inspects the estate agent sale documents associated with the iconic Crystal Palace dating back to the early 20th century, and John Benjamin is captivated by a splendid collection of rare and precious jewellery.

Justin Croft encounters some early edition James Bond books, considered rarities among collectors. Meanwhile, Ronnie Archer-Morgan is drawn to an 18th-century figurine crafted in Naples, specifically designed for a Nativity scene.

As the appraisal continues, Fiona Bruce explores the rich sporting heritage of Crystal Palace Park, providing insight into its unique history. Joanna Hardy challenges Fiona’s expertise with a guessing game involving the valuation of various gemstones.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 16 October 2023 at 8PM.

The episode is a brand new one from series 46.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC TV