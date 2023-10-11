Three Little Birds is the brand new drama coming to ITV1 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

Based on his mother’s experiences of immigrating from Jamaica to Great Britain in the 1950s, Sir Lenny Henry has penned the six-part series.

Her journey to the UK, which would become her lifelong home and where she raised her family, served as the inspiration for this project.

The cast will feature promising talents, including Rochelle Neil (known for her roles in The Nevers and Guilt), Yazmin Belo (from What Just Happened), and Saffron Coomber (recognised for her work in Tracey Beaker Returns and Eastenders).

Three Little Birds start date

The new series begins on ITV1 on Sunday, 22 October at 8PM. The six-part show will air episodes on TV weekly.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to stream as a boxset on ITVX.

Outside the UK, Three Little Birds will be released on BritBox International in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Nordic markets in 2024.

You can watch a first trailer below…

Taking place in 1957, in the post-Windrush era, amidst the vibrant decade pulsating with promises, the beat of rock and roll, the allure of swing, Hollywood’s starlets, and the dazzling world of fashion, Three Little Birds will introduce Dudley and the global audience to the lively sisters, Leah and Chantrelle. They’re joined by their devout and Bible-loving friend, Hosanna. Together, they embark on a journey by boarding a cruise ship in Jamaica, bound for a new life in Britain.

Motivated by the pursuit of new opportunities and a request from their older brother, Aston, who seeks a potential wife from their homeland, Leah and Chantrelle persuade Hosanna to leave her trainee nurse job behind and accompany them to “the mother country.” Each with their unique personalities and distinct reasons for leaving behind their families and friends in Clarendon, Jamaica, they quickly realize that the reality in Britain is far from what they had envisioned – including the dramatic weather change.

As the story unfolds, shocking truths about the lives they left behind come to light, and their journey of discovery encounters numerous challenges. The road to integration is far from smooth for this determined trio, but they are resolute in their pursuit of success. Together, they strive to overcome the obstacles and build new lives in Britain.

The cast also features Bobby Gordon (Hollyoaks), Arthur Darvill (The Sandman, Broadchurch) and Beth Hayes (Mr Selfridge, Black Mirror).

