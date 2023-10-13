Coronation Street legend Barbara Knox is set to mark her remarkable 90th birthday with a unique one-off documentary tonight.

The enduring Coronation Street star, celebrated for her iconic role as Rita Tanner over five decades, will be joined by Bradley Walsh as they take a nostalgic journey through her illustrious career in television and theatre.

Barbara Knox and Thelma Barlow

Produced by ITV Studios Daytime for a prime-time audience, the program will explore Barbara’s early foray into showbiz before her memorable debut on Coronation Street back in 1964.

Throughout the documentary, Barbara will recount her dearest memories from her globally renowned role, revisiting the site of the memorable Tram accident of 1989 and reflecting on the momentous occasion when she was honoured with an MBE in 2010.

The documentary will also feature candid interviews with a range of Barbara’s fellow actors, both from the past and present, as they celebrate the enduring legacy of Coronation Street’s longest-serving actress and her profound impact on television screens.

While Barbara has always been guarded about her private life outside the set, she will, for the first time, share her memories and even previously unseen childhood photos with Bradley in this special documentary.

Barbara Knox at 90 airs on Friday, 13 October at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

More on: ITV TV