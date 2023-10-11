Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Here’s a look at who could replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Holly announced yesterday that she was quitting the ITV daytime series after 14 years at the helm.

She wrote in a post to her followers on social media: “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

THIS MORNING. Weekdays Live on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dermot O’Leary, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond. Credit: ITV/Ray Burmiston

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”

ITV has yet to confirm future plans for the show but bookies are already taking bets on who could takeover from Holly full time.

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Holly Willoughby first began presenting This Morning in 2009 and will now permanently step away from hosting duties on the daytime show, leaving a seat on the blue sofa vacant for a new name.

“Alison Hammond is the current evens favourite according to the bookies, with Josie Gibson next in the betting at 2/1.

“Outsiders for the role include 33/1 shots Davina McCall and Mel Giedroyc, while a return for Ruth Langsford is also 33/1 and Judy Finnigan is 50/1 to make a comeback.”

Currently, This Morning airs on weekdays at 10 AM on ITV1 and ITVX with a rotating lineup of guest hosts that includes Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, and Ben Shephard.

Pictured: Holly Willoughby. Credit: ITV/Ray Burmiston

Holly’s exit comes less than a year after Phillip Schofield dramatically quit the show.

ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said: “We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make…

“She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”