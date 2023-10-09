Sky denies reports Brassic is being cancelled after five series

Sky has denied claims that its hit comedy Brassic is to be cancelled.

The show recently released its fifth series with a cast including Michelle Keegan, Dominic West, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Ryan Sampson, Parth Thakerar, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson and Steve Evets.

Reports at the weekend had claimed that the show could be ending after its next series.

A source told the Daily Mirror: “Brassic is very unlikely to return after next year’s sixth series. It’s had incredible success, but the feeling among some of the cast is that it’s time to move on.”

However Sky have denied the suggestion that Brassic is being cancelled.

A Sky spokesperson said: “Brassic has not been cancelled. The show remains one of Sky’s best performing original comedies. With a highly successful series five launch just last week, it is a firm favourite with our customers.

“A growing number of them continue to discover this award-winning series on demand and as it airs on Sky Max, Thursdays 10pm.”

David Livingston, Executive Producer of Brassic, Calamity Films, added: “The series isn’t being cancelled. We just released series five and the ratings are though the roof with a Christmas special and a sixth series in production.

“As the Brassic character Farmer Jim might say. ‘This is horse #*!!.'”

With series six still to come, the current five series are available to stream now on Sky on Demand and NOW.

A teaser for the most recent episodes shares: “Reeling from the dramatic events of the series 4 finale, Vinnie and the gang face big repercussions from their entanglements with the dangerous McDonagh brothers and powerful drug buyer Manolito.

“With both criminal big-wigs now on his case, Vinnie needs to negotiate his exit strategy – and fast. But there’s a lot on his mind, especially as he’s still trying to figure out what the hell is going on between him and Erin. Can they ever actually be together, and does she really want to share this unhinged and dangerous life with him?”

