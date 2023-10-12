Full list of Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 winners

The 2023 Pride of Britain Awards are on their way – here’s all you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

Now in its 24th year, the latest Pride of Britain Awards will take place this week .

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will host event once more, honouring exceptional individuals who positively impact our world.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman.

These awards continue to recognize the extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, including courageous children, life-saving emergency responders, inspirational fundraisers, and those who contribute to local and global betterment.

The event promises to deliver touching stories of resilience, emotional moments, celebrity surprises, and unforgettable experiences, once again captivating the nation’s hearts and minds.

The Pride Of Britain Awards airs from 8PM, Thursday 12 October on ITV1. You’ll be able to watch the ceremony live online and catch up via the ITVX.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 winners

This year’s remarkable winners were announced at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Outstanding Bravery – John Rastrick

Lifetime Achievement – Dame Averil Mansfield

Child of Courage – Ravi Adelekan and Freya Harris

Special Recognition – Alan Bates, Rob and Lindsay Burrow, Kevin Sinfield

Teenager of Courage –

TSB Community Hero – Marie Benton

This Morning Emergency Services Award – Duncan Tripp

GMB Young Fundraiser of the Year – Jack Rigby

Prince’s Trust Young Achiever of the Year – Tskenya-Sarah Fraze

For 2023’s event, there will be a special award in honour of the Windrush Generation’s contribution to Britain to mark the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush ship’s arrival at Tilbury Docks.

Carol Vorderman said: “The Pride of Britain Awards are a highlight of the year, it’s when we get the chance to hear some amazing stories and rightfully acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work people have done in helping others.”

