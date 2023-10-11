The Repair Shop is back on BBC One tonight with a repeat episode as more people pay a visit to the barn.

This evening (Wednesday, 11 October) sees the return of episode 6 from series eight which first aired in 2021.

Jay Blades and his skilled team once again take on the challenge of restoring four cherished family heirlooms, each carrying precious memories and unique stories.

The first task presents a unique challenge to bear repair duo Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell. Jess Hiles, 36, entrusts them with her beloved dolls, Amy and David, who have been her companions for over 30 years.

They require preservation for the future and some special modifications: new clothes to match Jess’s Special Olympics tracksuit, a carbon fibre running blade for David’s missing leg, and some creative touches inspired by Jay.

Instrument expert Pete Woods is tasked with restoring a faded 1950s drum kit loaded with musical family memories. The kit belonged to Mark Winsor’s family band, Pete and the Stardusters, who performed in the West Country during the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Mark wishes to revive the drums and his family’s musical legacy, despite their neglected state after years in storage.

Ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay faces an ancient jigsaw puzzle in the form of a 2,000-year-old terracotta figure owned by Melanie Wells. The statue is a treasured heirloom that connects Melanie to her great-grandmother and her Chinese heritage. Restoring the statue becomes a journey of cultural preservation, drawing on Kirsten’s expertise from her work at the British Museum.

Art conservator Lucia Scalisi takes on the challenge of Emily Ellis’s painted wooden toy box, which has deep historical significance. The toy box belonged to Emily’s grandfather Rolf and his brother John, Jewish refugees who fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Lucia not only aims to restore the toy box’s beautiful paintwork but also decipher and restore fading German lettering, preserving this important family artefact for future generations.

The Repair Shop airs tonight at 8PM on BBC One. You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.

