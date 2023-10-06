Top Gear 'set to be axed after 46 years' following Freddie Flintoff crash

The BBC is reportedly set to axe motoring show Top Gear after almost 50 years on TV.

The show originally aired between 1997 and 2001 before being revived just a year later.

Production on the most recent series has been paused since last year after host Freddie Flintoff suffered serious injuries in a car crash during filming.

The future of the show has been in limbo since and now it’s claimed the BBC have made a decision to axe the programme.

“Top Gear has been an institution on British telly but the feeling is there is no way it can continue after Freddie’s crash,” a source told The Sun.

The insider said: “The BBC are aware they very nearly lost a presenter’s life while filming a segment, and there’s a feeling it would be in bad taste to continue making such dangerous material.

“It’s a tough decision but they know deep down it’s the right one as hardcore fans of the show won’t want to see a lightweight version.”

Freddie Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after his crash which took place last December during filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodome for what would have been the 34th series.

Top Gear was originally conceived as a straightforward motoring magazine show. However, it wasn’t until the late 1980s and early 1990s that its format began to evolve into the entertainment powerhouse it became more widely known for.

The turning point came in 2002 when the BBC relaunched Top Gear with a fresh format and a new set of presenters led by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May

In 2015, the trio left the show, leading to a major reshuffle in the presenter lineup. Since then, a rotating cast of hosts, including Chris Evans, Matt LeBlanc and Chris Harris, have fronted the episodes.

Alongside Freddie, the most recent presenting line up featured Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.