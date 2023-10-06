Ghosts: How to watch all episodes of the final series online now

The final series of Ghosts arrives on BBC One tonight – here’s how to watch the full series online right now.

The hit comedy stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond alongside Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

It was announced earlier this year that the upcoming fifth series would be the show’s last.

The casts of Ghosts. Credit: BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

The team said: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.”

Watch Ghosts on TV and online

Ghosts starts on BBC One on Friday, 6 October at 8:30PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has six, half-hour long episodes.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares: “Mike approaches Alison to discuss their finances following the loss of their B&B business. However, Alison is more preoccupied with plotting revenge on the ghosts for April Fools’ Day and recruits a playful Humphrey to execute her plans. But who will prove the hardest to fool?

“Meanwhile, Mike is shocked to find someone from their insurance company on his doorstep – an unannounced visit to check the details of the gatehouse fire. Can Mike convince her that lightning really can strike thrice?”

While it’s the final series of Ghosts the show isn’t quite over yet – one-last outing has been revealed.

Ghosts will be back in December for its last goodbye with a one-off Christmas special.

The team shared on social media: “The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday… but there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year #BBCGhosts”

An air date and more details for the festive special is to be announced.

