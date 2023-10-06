tellymix
Geri Halliwell-Horner is latest Bedtime Story reader - her book choice

What book is she reading?
Geri Halliwell-Horner is the latest name lined up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The singer and media personality has recorded a CBeebies Bedtime Story to be broadcast this evening (Friday, 6 October) at 6:50PM on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Geri reads I love you because I love you written by Muon Thi Van and illustrated by Jessica Love which details all the big and small reasons why we love the people we do.

Geri says: “I was thrilled to read for CBeebies as I take great delight in telling children’s stories and sharing my love of reading. There’s nothing better than getting lost in a wonderful book and escaping to a magical world. Which is what inspired me to write books myself!”

Throughout this year, CBeebies Bedtime Stories has treated its young viewers to a delightful array of storytellers. From Tom Fletcher to Guz Khan, Christine and The Queens to footballer Leah Williamson, and the much-anticipated return of the beloved Tom Hardy, CBeebies has continued to bring joy and enchantment to bedtime routines.

You can watch past book reads on the BBC iPlayer here.

