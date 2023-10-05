The BBC has announced the renewal of three popular documentary series for new episodes.

The trio of shows will offer viewers an immersive look into the worlds of healthcare, crime-solving, and rural farming in the UK.

Saving Lives in Cardiff

Following the success of Saving Lives in Leeds, based at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the new series Saving Lives in Cardiff will turn its lens on healthcare professionals in South Wales.

Set against the backdrop of mounting waiting lists, the programme will delve into the daily decisions made by clinicians striving to transform their patients’ lives.

Through observational filming and in-depth interviews, the series will expose the full extent of clinicians’ caseloads, offering viewers a compelling look at the heartwarming patient stories unfolding within Wales’ largest hospital. Saving Lives in Cardiff is scheduled to air on both BBC Two and BBC Wales next year.

Murder 24/7

The hit documentary series Murder 24/7 returns to BBC Two and iPlayer, this time following West Mercia Police in the West Midlands.

The show presents murder investigations from various perspectives in real time, chronicling every decision, lead, and moment from the critical early stages to the eventual arrest and conviction.

Across multiple murder cases, Murder 24/7 takes viewers deep into police investigations with an unprecedented level of detail. Detectives, forensic analysts, dog handlers, and many more specialists work collaboratively to solve each case, offering viewers a comprehensive look at the complexities and challenges involved in solving murder mysteries.

This Farming Life

The heartwarming and popular documentary series This Farming Life has been renewed for two new series.

The show follows the lives of farmers in rural Scotland through the four seasons of a year with the most recent sixth series currently airing on BBC Scotland and BBC Two. Past episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said: “Filmed in locations in Cardiff, the West Midlands and rural Scotland, these new commissions demonstrate our commitment to representing the lives of people across the UK and drawing on local talent in the production process to deliver series at volume.

“These returning series are incredibly important to the docs slate, enabling us to tackle valuable and timely issues, from the impact of crime to the challenges facing the NHS, in an immersive and accessible way for as broad an audience as possible.”

