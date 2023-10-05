All Creatures Great and Small cast revealed for series 4 of Channel 5 drama

All Creatures Great and Small series 4 has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The beloved adaptation of James Herriot’s cherished tales is making its return with an exciting six-part series.

Transporting viewers back to the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, the fourth instalment of All Creatures Great and Small delves into more timeless narratives and heartwarming stories.

L: ‘Helen Herriot’ R: ‘James Herriot’ (Rachel Shenton, Nicholas Ralph). Credit; Channel 5

Set in the spring of 1940, change is on the horizon for the residents of Skeldale House. James and Helen ponder the right moment to start a family, uncertain about James’s potential RAF service. Tristan’s absence leaves a void, particularly for Siegfried, who grapples with keeping the growing household and himself intact amidst this evolving world.

All Creatures Great and Small 2023 cast

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of the new series…

Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph plays James Herriot

Rachel Shenton plays Helen Herriot

James Anthony-Rose plays Richard Carmody

Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pumphrey

Will Thorp plays Gerald Hammond

Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson

Imogen Clawson plays Jenny Alderson

Billy Hickey plays Wesley Binks

Paul Hilton plays Clifford Slavens

Pam Shaw plays Granny Binks

plays RSPCA Officer – Susan-Jayne Robinson

Keith Hyland plays Delivery Man

Chris Coniston plays Government Clerk

Neve McIntosh plays Miss Harbottle

James Bolam MBE plays Mr Dakin

Paul Bazely plays Joe Coney

Mollie Winnard, plays Maggie

Mark Smalley plays Jack Dodson

Susan Hilton plays Mrs Stokes

Cleo Sylvestre MBE plays Anne Chapman

Cat Simmons plays Grace Chapman

Joseph May plays François

Olly Rhodes plays Private Biggs

Paul Copley plays Ned Clough

Ryan Hawley plays Sid Crabtree

Chloe Harris plays Elsie Crabtree

Matilda Kent plays Marie Crabtree

Watch the show on TV and online

In the UK, All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5 from Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 9PM. The series will also be available to watch online and stream weekly on My5.

A synopsis for the first episode shares: “Without Tristan, Skeldale House is busier than ever. The war hasn’t come to much, and James and Helen dream about the future, hoping that James won’t be called up.

“A chance encounter with young lad, Wesley Binks, leaves James worrying if his dog, Duke, is being mistreated. James wants to ‘put the animal first’ regardless of the consequences.

“Meanwhile Siegfried, who is missing Tristan, is repeatedly called out by experienced farmer Clifford Slavens and must learn that everyone needs support during hard times. When Mrs Hall takes a leap of faith, Siegfried offers his support.”