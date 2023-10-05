All Creatures Great and Small cast revealed for series 4 of Channel 5 drama

All Creatures Great and Small series 4 has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The beloved adaptation of James Herriot’s cherished tales is making its return with an exciting six-part series.
Transporting viewers back to the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, the fourth instalment of All Creatures Great and Small delves into more timeless narratives and heartwarming stories.
Set in the spring of 1940, change is on the horizon for the residents of Skeldale House. James and Helen ponder the right moment to start a family, uncertain about James’s potential RAF service. Tristan’s absence leaves a void, particularly for Siegfried, who grapples with keeping the growing household and himself intact amidst this evolving world.
All Creatures Great and Small 2023 cast
Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of the new series…
- Samuel West plays Siegfried Farnon
- Anna Madeley plays Mrs Audrey Hall
- Nicholas Ralph plays James Herriot
- Rachel Shenton plays Helen Herriot
- James Anthony-Rose plays Richard Carmody
- Patricia Hodge plays Mrs Pumphrey
- Will Thorp plays Gerald Hammond
- Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson
- Imogen Clawson plays Jenny Alderson
- Billy Hickey plays Wesley Binks
- Paul Hilton plays Clifford Slavens
- Pam Shaw plays Granny Binks
- plays RSPCA Officer – Susan-Jayne Robinson
- Keith Hyland plays Delivery Man
- Chris Coniston plays Government Clerk
- Neve McIntosh plays Miss Harbottle
- James Bolam MBE plays Mr Dakin
- Paul Bazely plays Joe Coney
- Mollie Winnard, plays Maggie
- Mark Smalley plays Jack Dodson
- Susan Hilton plays Mrs Stokes
- Cleo Sylvestre MBE plays Anne Chapman
- Cat Simmons plays Grace Chapman
- Joseph May plays François
- Olly Rhodes plays Private Biggs
- Paul Copley plays Ned Clough
- Ryan Hawley plays Sid Crabtree
- Chloe Harris plays Elsie Crabtree
- Matilda Kent plays Marie Crabtree
Watch the show on TV and online
In the UK, All Creatures Great and Small will air on Channel 5 from Thursday, 5 October 2023 at 9PM. The series will also be available to watch online and stream weekly on My5.
A synopsis for the first episode shares: “Without Tristan, Skeldale House is busier than ever. The war hasn’t come to much, and James and Helen dream about the future, hoping that James won’t be called up.
“A chance encounter with young lad, Wesley Binks, leaves James worrying if his dog, Duke, is being mistreated. James wants to ‘put the animal first’ regardless of the consequences.
“Meanwhile Siegfried, who is missing Tristan, is repeatedly called out by experienced farmer Clifford Slavens and must learn that everyone needs support during hard times. When Mrs Hall takes a leap of faith, Siegfried offers his support.”