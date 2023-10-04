A new series of Between The Covers arrives on BBC Two this autumn with a book list and celebrity line up revealed.

Sara Cox returns for six new episodes, each week opening the door to four new famous guests, who will bring along their all-time favourite book and share what it means to them.

Ahead of the new series, Sara said: “I can’t wait to get stuck into six brilliant brand new titles and six treasures from the Booker backlist.

“The books we’ve chosen this series I think are among the best we’ve ever had; superb writing that will entice and delight our viewers – plus of course oodles of other great reads courtesy of our superstar guests, who come clutching their favourite books to share with our awesome audience.”

Between The Covers books for next series

Each episode will feature two review sections: one spotlighting a newly published book, reflecting a mixture of styles and genres, the second a classic from The Booker Prize backlist.

The six newly published books in the upcoming new series are:

The Seventh Son, by Sebastian Faulks

The Square of Sevens, by Laura Shepherd-Robinson

Remember, Mr Sharma, by A.P. Firdaus

Falling Animals by Sheila Armstrong

Devil’s Breath, by Jill Johnson

The Unspeakable Acts of Zina Pavlou, by Eleni Kyriacou

Meanwhile The books from The Booker Prize backlist are:

The God Of Small Things, by Arundhati Roy

Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha, by Roddy Doyle

The Light of Day, by Graham Swift

My Sister, The Serial Killer, by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Any Human Heart, by William Boyd

Redhead by the Side of the Road, by Anne Tyler

Meanwhile the celebrity panellists on the upcoming episodes include Rob Delaney, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Nish Kumar, Sandi Toksvig, Richard Armitage, Ellie Taylor, Ade Edmondson, Kerry Godliman, Bill Paterson, Annie Macmanus, Chris McCausland and Alex Jones.

They’re joined by Ben Miller, Andi Osho, Ed Byrne, Suzi Ruffell, Omari Douglas, Angela Barnes, Adam Kay, Anita Rani, Ahir Shah, Laura Smyth, Jo Brand and Miles Jupp.

The new series of Between The Covers airs this autumn on BBC Two and iPlayer with a start date to be confirmed.

More on: BBC TV