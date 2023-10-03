Partygate cast revealed for Channel 4 drama TV show

New drama Partygate comes to Channel 4 tonight – here’s who’s on the cast and what it’s all about.

Partygate airs on Tuesday, 3 October at 9:30PM on Channel 4.

This story unveils the pandemic’s tale, providing a unique perspective from within the confines of 10 Downing Street, where government officials indulged in a series of parties that violated lockdown restrictions.

This gripping account, constructed upon scrupulous research and the revelations of the Sue Gray report, blends authentic footage from the real world with dramatized portrayals of events occurring within Number 10, including the notorious parties.

While ordinary citizens were mandated to adhere to pandemic regulations, Partygate sheds light on the behaviour of those tasked with crafting these very rules as they revealed secretly behind the closed doors of the Prime Minister’s residence.

Partygate meticulously dissects the events within Downing Street, some of which extended into the early hours of the morning, featuring scenes of celebration and extravagance that align with verified accounts. This is a narrative that astonishes, incenses, and transcends the realm of satire.

Partygate cast

The show is centred around two fictional Special Advisors Grace Greenwood and Annabel D’acre who are played by Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia) and Ophelia Lovibond (W1A).

There will also be a guest appearance of impressionist Jon Culshaw as the voice of former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Joining them are Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia), Rebecca Humphries (Ten Percent), Hugh Skinner (The Windsors), Charlotte Richie (Ghosts), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Windsors), Anthony Calf (New Tricks), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Kimberly Nixon (Fresh Meat), Alice Orr-Ewing (This Is Going to Hurt), Naomi Battrick (Jamestown) and Edwin Flay.

The one-off drama comes from the makers of the BAFTA-winning dramas Killed by my Debt, The Left Behind and Murdered by my Father, presented by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Joseph Bullman and BAFTA-winning executive producer Aysha Rafaele.

