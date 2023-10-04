The Repair Shop is back on BBC One tonight with a repeat episode.

This evening (Wednesday, 4 October) sees a return of episode 5 from series eight which first aired in 2021.

Jay Blades and his team embark on a heartwarming journey to revive four cherished family heirlooms, each brimming with precious memories.

In this episode, their first endeavour takes them into the skilled hands of art conservator Lucia Scalisi, who faces the exhilarating challenge of restoring a rare 17th-century portrait of Queen Henrietta Maria, the beloved wife of Charles I.

For owner Howard Bird, this painting is beyond measure, serving as a cherished link to a dear friend who has since passed away. As Lucia meticulously removes layers of dark overpaint, she stumbles upon a revelation that illuminates the historical significance of this royal portrait.

Wood and metal experts Will and Dom collaborate to rejuvenate a vintage sewing machine table, forging a meaningful connection between owner Kathleen and the grandmother she never had the chance to meet. With a shared passion for sewing, Kathleen hopes to breathe life back into the same machine her grandmother once used in the early 20th century.

Hannah Clive, daughter of actor John Clive, introduces a touch of Beatles nostalgia to the restoration project with a toy yellow submarine. It becomes an exciting task for mechanical maestro Steve Fletcher, who delves into the intricate workings of this miniature vessel.

Finally, stained-glass expert Matt Nickels and woodworking virtuoso Will Kirk unite their talents to mend a broken stained-glass window. This cherished artifact holds memories of cherished moments with its owner’s late grandfather, who ignited a lifelong passion for history.

The Repair Shop airs tonight at 8PM on BBC One. You can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.