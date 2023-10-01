Boiling Point: How to watch new BBC TV show full series online now

Boiling Point has made its debut on BBC One – here’s how to watch the full series online right now.

Boiling Point is a new TV series continuing on from the film of the same name.

Eight months following the heart attack of her mentor, Andy Jones, head chef Carly is now in a challenging endeavor to establish a reputation for the newly opened Dalston restaurant known as Point North, working alongside her longtime kitchen team.

Boiling Point: Andy (STEPHEN GRAHAM). Credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Kevin Baker

The drama tracks the team’s journey as they grapple with the mounting pressures of sustaining the restaurant amid a hospitality industry facing a severe crisis. Under the dual strain of attracting fresh, eager patrons and maintaining financial viability, the team must skilfully navigate their intricate personal lives while consistently delivering high-quality cuisine day after day.

Watch Boiling Point on TV and online

Boiling Point starts on BBC One on Sunday, 1 October at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has four, hour long episodes.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: “As new restaurant Point North tries to impress potential investors, head chef Carly battles personal demons, while chaos in the kitchen pushes her staff to boiling point.”

The full cast of Boiling Point features many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles including Vinette Robinson, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, Ray Panthaki, Gary Lamont, Áine Rose Daly, Taz Skylar, Daniel Larkai Stephen McMillan, Hannah Traylen and Izuka Hoyle.

Joining the cast for the TV series are Stephen Odubola, Shaun Fagan, Joel MacCormack, Ahmed Malek, Cathy Tyson and Missy Haysom.

Boiling Point writer James Cummings said: “When we made the Boiling Point feature film, there were so many ideas left on the whiteboard that it always felt like a possibility we would come back to this world.”

More on: BBC TV