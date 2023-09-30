Phillip Schofield's This Morning replacement 'REVEALED'

A permanent replacement for Phillip Schofield on ITV’s This Morning has reportedly been revealed.

Phillip Schofield quit the day time series earlier with immediate effect in May after 30 years.

Since the show’s return from its summer break with Holly Willoughby, a rotating line up of guest hosts has helped front the show.

Ben Shephard on Tipping Point. Picture: ITV/RDF television

But now bosses are apparently set to confirm a more permanent replacement.

According to the Daily Mail, Ben Shephard is set to take on the role.

Following his appearance as a guest host, a source told the publication: “Ben did really well and the bosses loved his partnership with Holly and there was great feedback from many viewers.”

“Ben is known throughout ITV as being very popular with the audiences of whatever shows he hosts,” they added. “He is also trusted by the public and is much loved within ITV. He has hosted so many shows for the channel.”

ITV told the newspaper that no official decision had been made.

“Ben is a much loved and popular presenter on ITV but no such decisions have been made,” they commented.

Ben already regularly co-hosts ITV’s early morning show Good Morning Britain and also fronts the likes of quiz show Tipping Point and competition series Ninja Warrior.

Phillip Schofield originally stepped down from This Morning in May before resigning from all TV work a week later.

The departure followed headlines with Phillip admitting to a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family,” he said in a statement at the time.

There are reports that the scandal is being made into a TV drama.

This Morning airs weekday mornings on ITV1 and ITVX.