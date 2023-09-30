BRIT Awards 2024 date confirmed as ceremony returns to ITV

The BRIT Awards 2024 are on their way with a first and first details now confirmed.

The BRITs bring together top artists, musicians, and industry professionals for a night filled with electrifying live performances and the presentation of coveted awards across various categories, making it a highlight on the music calendar.

The music awards ceremony will return for the 44th time next year.

BRIT Awards 2024 date

The 2024 Brit Awards will be held on Saturday, March 2024 at the O2 Arena in London.

The show will air live on ITV1 and ITVX with timings to be announced.

This will be the second year the show has aired on a Saturday night in primetime.

Damian Christian, current Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, said: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March.

“A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

Further details about the ceremony such as a host are to be announced.

Nominations for the 2024 Brits will be revealed in due course.

Tickets will also go on sale soon.

The BRIT Awards, often referred to as the BRITs, stand as one of the most prestigious music awards ceremonies in the United Kingdom.

Launched in 1977, this annual event recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the British and international music industry.

