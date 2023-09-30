Fleur East joins cast of Phoenix Rise as series three and four begin filming

Fleur East is to join the cast of BBC series Phoenix Rise.

Singer and TV personality Fleur East has been cast in the role of Miss Meesha, an inspirational new music teacher.

Fleur East said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Phoenix Rise. There is so much raw talent and I’ve been soaking up the experience like a sponge! The cast and crew are amazing to work with and the scripts are real, gritty, funny and heart-warming. I can’t wait for everyone to be introduced to my character Miss Meesha – she’s a ball of energy!”

Phoenix Rise, co-created by Perrie Balthazar and Matt Evans, portrays a compelling narrative of young outsiders rejoining mainstream education after being excluded. Their journey unfolds as they form unexpected friendships and navigate the challenges of school life, all set against the backdrop of a disused boiler room turned sanctuary.

Catch the first series on BBC iPlayer, with a brand-new second series dropping this week on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Stay tuned for series three and four, featuring Fleur East as Miss Meesha, set to premiere next year.