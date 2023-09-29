First look at new BBC drama Lost Boys & Fairies revealed

The BBC has revealed first look images from its new drama Lost Boys & Fairies.

Lost Boys & Fairies tells the tender, glittering story of singer and artiste-extraordinaire Gabriel, his partner Andy and their journey to adoption.

Created and written by Welsh writer Daf James, the show stars Sion Daniel Young (The Left Behind, Deceit) and Fra Fee (Cabaret, Hawkeye) appear in lead roles as Gabriel and Andy, respectively.

Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) and Andy (Fra Fee). Credit: BBC/Duck Soup Films

Jackie (Elizabeth Berrington), Andy (Fra Fee), Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young). Credit: BBC/Duck Soup Films

The show is directed by James Kent (The Capture, Testament of Youth), and produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC iPlayer.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Berrington (Stella, The Pact), Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Informer), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Kin, Outlander), Arwel Gruffydd (Y Sŵn, Tess of the D’Urbervilles), Shaheen Jafargholi (Casualty, EastEnders), Mali Ann Rees (The Pact, Keeping Faith), William Thomas (Torchwood), Gwyneth Keyworth (Alex Rider, Fflam) and Gwawr Loader (Hidden).

Lost Boys & Fairies was filmed in the vibrant backdrop of Cardiff, with Gabriel’s performances brought to the stage at the queer club-space ‘Neverland.’

Claire (Sharon D Clarke). Credit: BBC/Duck Soup Films

Sandra (Marie Doyle Kennedy). Credit: BBC/Duck Soup Films

The four-part series intricately weaves together the tapestry of Gabriel’s self-discovery voyage as he confronts the ghosts of his childhood, striving to mend his relationship with his father, all while on the cusp of parenthood himself.

A release date for the series is to be announced.

Daf James said: “It means the world to me that this queer, Welsh, adoption story has found its home on BBC One. It’s a story I’m deeply passionate about and I can’t overstate how indebted I am to Duck Soup Films and the BBC for empowering me to tell it authentically and without compromise.”