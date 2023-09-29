A first look trailer at Planet Earth III has been revealed!

Seven years following the groundbreaking Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Planet Earth II, which captivated audiences with its iconic iguana and snake chase sequence, the highly-anticipated Planet Earth III embarks on a globe-spanning journey to unveil the marvels of our planet.

The new series will unveil never-before-seen behaviours in the animal kingdom while delving deep into the narratives of these remarkable animal characters, shedding light on the novel challenges wildlife confronts in our modern, densely populated world.

Moreover, the series will underscore the mounting urgency of preserving and rejuvenating our natural world. In its concluding episode, viewers will have the opportunity to meet some of the valiant ‘heroes’ from around the world, individuals who put their lives on the line to safeguard the wildlife and the critically significant ecosystems that comprise the tapestry of Planet Earth.

Planet Earth III starts soon on BBC One and iPlayer. Watch the trailer below…

The trailer is accompanied by a song, created and performed by multiple Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Mercury Prize Award nominated singer-songwriter RAYE, and Brit-winning and Grammy-nominated band Bastille, in collaboration with Emmy and BAFTA-winning composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music.

Hans Zimmer commented: “Creating scores for any of the BBC’s Natural History series is always an honour for me as there are no more epic stories than those occurring naturally every day in our own planet’s ecosystem. For Planet Earth III it’s a further privilege to bring the incredible world class talents of Bastille and RAYE to create both a wonderful soundscape for the series, and the beautiful, poignant track, Mother Nature.”

RAYE added: “I am a Planet Earth stan I’ve watched religiously for years, so having this opportunity open for me doesn’t even feel real. David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer are two of my heroes, to be able to compose a song with Hans is BEYOND a wildest dream, and then to hear Sir David narrate over and in between my voice actually brings tears to my eyes.