True Detective is back for a brand new series with a UK release date confirmed.

Starring Academy Award-winner and Emmy-nominated Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country will premiere in the UK on Monday, 15 January exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Episodes will be released weekly on Sky & NOW with each instalment available at the same time as the US at 2AM UK time, and on demand thereafter.

A teaser for the new six-part series from showrunner, writer, and director Issa López shares: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

“To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

You can watch a first look trailer now below…

Alongside Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the cast includes Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes.

Guest stars across the series include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.

Ahead of the season 4 UK release date, catch-up on previous seasons of this popular crime anthology series on Sky or via a NOW Entertainment Membership.

More on: NOW Sky Streaming TV