New true crime series explores TikTok's viral dark side

ITV has announced a new true crime series exploring a trio of tragic cases that went viral.

TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral will air across three episodes on the ITVX streaming platform.

TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral grants exclusive access to the families of the victims involved in the case of 24-year-old TIKTOK influencer Mahek Bukhari, also known as MayBVlogs, hailing from Stoke-on-Trent. Mahek, alongside her mother, was recently convicted of a double murder stemming from a fatal car crash on the A46.

This gripping series unfolds with each episode dedicated to a separate murder case, with a deep focus on the victims. It draws from never-before-seen footage, comprehensive police investigations and exclusive interviews with those intimately connected to each case.

Nicola Lloyd, Factual Commissioning Editor at ITV said: “In an era where social media can turn ordinary lives into global spectacles, this series delves into the disturbing stories of crimes that captivated the world through TIKTOK.

“It’s a reflection of our fascination with the digital age and its impact on the darkest corners of human behaviour.”\

Cat Lewis, CEO and Executive Producer at producers Nine Lives, added: “It has been a privilege to work closely with the families of the young victims in these tragic cases to make TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral and I hope the series will help to illuminate how individuals use coercive control, manipulation and violence.”

TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral will stream soon on ITVX.

