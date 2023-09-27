Breeders series 4 release date and trailer revealed for Sky show

Sky has revealed the UK release date and trailer for the fourth and final series of Breeders.

The hit comedy starring Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror) will return this autumn for one final outing.

Series four of Breeders will air from Friday, 20 October on Sky Comedy at 10PM and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, with new episodes weekly.

The final ten episodes of the Sky Original deliver a dramatic conclusion to the Worsley family story of parenthood. Martin and Daisy reprise their roles as parents Paul and Ally and are joined by new cast members Oscar Kennedy and Zoë Athena who take on the roles of their now teenage children Luke and Ava.

The cast also features Alun Armstrong and Joanna Bacon as Jim and Jackie respectively and Jessie Williams as Holly.

A teaser of the episodes shares: “It’s five years since we last saw the Worsley family, caught up in the dramatic events at the end of season three — Paul and Ally on the verge of splitting up, Paul’s parents Jim and Jackie in turmoil, Luke finding a new relationship and Ava mending an old one.

“Series four of Breeders brings the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly.

“Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim and Jackie.”

All episodes will be available as a box-set on NOW on Friday, 20 October.

