Tell Me Everything renewed for second series on ITV2

Tell Me Everything series one cast. Left to right: Lauryn Ajufo (Neve), Spike Fearn (Louis), Callina Liang (Mei), Eden H. Davies (Jonny), Tessa Lucille (Regan) and Carla Woodcock (Zia).

ITV has confirmed a second series of its teen drama Tell Me Everything.

Rooted in truthful observations about life growing up in the 2020s, the show highlights some of the very specific challenges faced by this generation, and the related effects on their mental health.

Eden. H Davies returns to the role of Jonny Murphy. Joining him for series 2 are Nethra Tilakumara (Flatmates, Our Girl) who plays Naisha, George Hawkins (Boiling Point) who plays Dylan, Sophie Ablett (Doctor Who) who plays Ella and Daisy Jacob (Everything I Know About Love) who plays Bex.

Tell Me Everything on ITVX. Pictured: Eden Davies as JONNY.

A teaser of the new episodes shares: “Picking up where the series left off in series 1, we discover that Jonny and his family have moved to Hitchin – a new house, new college, and a fresh start. Jonny is continuing his journey of recovery, and has started to make friends with other students at college – Naisha, Dylan, Ella and Bex. Ella is impulsive, often putting herself in dangerous situations.

“Naisha is newly single, and although she claims to be happy about this, she’s often the third wheel to best-friend Dylan and his boyfriend Tommy. Dylan has spent several years of his life in care and he is staying at best friend Naisha’s, despite hating the feeling of being the charity case that this gives him.

“And Bex, who is also new to Jonny’s college, is unsure of herself around this new gang. Together, they face the highs and lows, trials and tribulations of teenage life at Hitchin college.”

The six-part drama is expected to air on ITV2 and ITVX next year. The series has been commissioned for ITVX by Head of Drama, Polly Hill and Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair Jones. Huw will oversee production of the series on behalf of ITV.

Creator and writer Mark O’Sullivan said: “Returning to the world of Tell Me Everything for series 2 feels utterly surreal. The show is so close to my heart – I hope audiences will connect with the characters at the heart of this story, and take some comfort in knowing they are not alone, even when going through the toughest of times.”

You can watch the first series online now via ITVX here.