BBC Panorama mystery special episode to air on Monday

The BBC has announced a mystery Panorama documentary on Monday.

BBC One has scheduled an hour-long episode of its investigative series to air at 9PM on 2 October.

At the time of writing, the broadcaster has not provided details of what the episode will detail.

Listings information given to press simply reads: “Special investigative documentary”.

The mystery surrounding the special has spurred social media speculation about what the investigation could be about. For now watch this space.

Panorama special is on TV on Monday, 2 October at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

It comes a week after Channel 4 broadcast a 90-minute special of its own investigative Dispatches, also keeping details secret until broadcast.

Ultimately the episode aired serious allegations against comedian Russell Brand, which he was quick to deny in a response posted to YouTube.

BBC’s Panorama is a long-running current affairs documentary program known for its in-depth investigative journalism. Since its debut in 1953, Panorama has covered a wide range of topics, from politics and social issues to international affairs and more.

With a reputation for thorough research and compelling storytelling, the series has provided viewers with insightful and often hard-hitting reports on some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Recent investigations from the series have included exploring claims of bullying and body shaming at two of the UK’s top ballet schools, the youth vaping phenomenon and claims of harassment and bullying in Parliament.

