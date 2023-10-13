The Good Ship Murder cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

New drama The Good Ship Murder has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new eight-part thriller follows a wave of murder mysteries onboard a cruise ship.

Set aboard a luxury Mediterranean liner filled with intrigues and rivalries, The Good Ship Murder introduces Jack Grayling, a new cabaret singer who uncovers sinister elements onboard.

Catherine Tyldesley, playing Kate. Shayne Ward, playing Jack.

His encounter with ambitious First Officer Kate Woods, who dreams of commanding the ship, leads to a murder investigation, forcing Jack to revisit his past life as a detective.

The Good Ship Murder cast

Here’s a full list of who’s on of the show…

Shayne Ward plays Jack Grayling

Catherine Tyldesley plays First Oﬃcer Kate Woods

Richard Pepper plays Nathan Grealish

Karen Henthorn plays Maureen Weaver

Charlie Hardwick plays Brenda Donnelly

Nigel Betts plays Tony Donnelly

Claire Sweeney plays Beverly

Anthony Edridge plays Capitaine Lebron

Geoffrey Breton plays Piers.

Vincent Paul Ebrahim plays Captain Gregory Jennings

Ricci Jean Phillipe plays Pascal Lavigne

Yuna Shin plays Dr Sharon Tan

Watch the series on TV and online

The new series starts on Channel 5 on Friday, 13 October 2023 at 9PM. The series runs for eight episodes weekly.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll be able to watch online via My5.

A teaser shares: “Kate and Jack have very different temperaments and very different jobs, but when one of the ship’s passengers is murdered in La Rochelle, Kate needs to call on Jack’s skills as a former cop to help solve the crime. Who could have a motive to kill, and who might be their next victim?

“The unlikely team work together as Jack also tackles showstopping performances and Kate focuses on moving up the ladder. By the time the case is wrapped up, Jack and Kate understand each other a little better, but as the ship sails on to its next destination it seems their personal journey is far from over.”