Channel 5 has unveiled a new trailer for the fourth series of All Creatures Great and Small.

Based on the cherished stories by renowned author James Herriot, this BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning adaptation promises to captivate audiences once again.

The new six-part series is set to premiere on Channel 5 on Thursday, 5 October, at 9PM, with an additional Christmas Special scheduled later in the year.

For American fans, MASTERPIECE on PBS will air season four in early 2024, beginning on Sunday, 7 January.

You can watch the first trailer below…

Returning to the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, the fourth instalment of All Creatures Great and Small continues to weave timeless tales and heart-warming stories. Set in the springtime of 1940, change is on the horizon for the residents of Skeldale House.

James and Helen contemplate starting a family, uncertain whether James will be called up for RAF service. Tristan’s absence is deeply felt, particularly by Siegfried, who endeavours to hold the household together in this changing world.

The bond between Mrs. Hall and Helen grows and the arrival of new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody adds further complexity to the household.

Nicholas Ralph reprises his role as the young country vet James Herriot, now happily married to Helen Herriot, portrayed by Rachel Shenton. Samuel West returns as James’ unpredictable mentor, Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley continues as Mrs. Hall.

Will Thorp reprises his role as Gerald Hammond, Mrs. Hall’s suitor, while Patricia Hodge returns as the delightfully eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey, accompanied by her pampered Pekingese, Tricki.

With Tristan serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, Siegfried and James enlist extra help at the practice. Neve McIntosh joins the cast as the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle and James Anthony-Rose plays the studious yet somewhat inexperienced undergraduate veterinary student, Richard Carmody.