Bradley Walsh has paid tribute to the late Paul O’Grady as Blankety Blank returns to screens.

Earlier this year the world of comedy and entertainment mourned the loss of a true legend in Paul O’Grady, whose wit, versatile personas, and enduring contributions to the entertainment industry made him an iconic figure.

Bradley, reflecting on Paul’s remarkable career and enduring legacy, shared this weekend: “Paul was an absolute genius, and his passing is a great loss.”

One of Paul’s most beloved personas was the sharp-tongued and charismatic Lily Savage, known for her acerbic humour and vivacious personality.

Bradley remarked: There was something so wonderful about his character Lily Savage. She had the most cutting tongue and could get away with just about anything.”

Bradley also revealed on a fond memory of being a contestant on Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank, adding to The Sun’s TV Magazine: “I was lucky enough to feature as a contestant on the show when Lily was presenting. Paul was an irreplaceable class act.”

Meanwhile Bradley shared his dream contestants for the new series of his version of the hit BBC game show.

He said: “We’ve had some brilliant names on the show and this series will see Jason Watkins, Dame Prue Leith, Alison Hammond and Shane Richie take to the panel, to name just a few.

“But I would love to see some more heavyweight actors give it a go – the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren.”

New episodes of Blankety Blank air on Saturday nights on BBC One.

The first instalment features Rylan Clark, Emma Willis, Desiree Burch, Sue Perkins, Anita Rani and Iain Stirling.

You can watch online and catch up now via BBC iPlayer.

This is the latest revival of the long-running TV show which first started in 1979 on BBC One hosted by Terry Wogan before Les Dawson took over in 1984 until 1990. A revival in 1997 saw Paul O’Grady (as Lily Savage) host the show, first on BBC One and later ITV.