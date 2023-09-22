Michael McIntyre’s Big Show will be back for a new series with a brand new game.

Ahead of Michael’s game show The Wheel returning to TV this weekend on BBC One, the TV star has revealed plans to bring his two big Saturday night shows together.

With Michael McIntyre’s Big Show filming at the same time The Wheel is on TV, the comedian has announced brand new item The Wheel on Wheels.

The Wheel – Anton Du Beke, Michael McIntyre – (C) Hungry McBear TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

It will see Michael driving up and down the country in his Wheel on Wheels, looking out for families who are watching his hit game show The Wheel on Saturday nights.

Once found households watching The Wheel, Michael will knock on doors and give families the chance to play along with The Wheel as they’re watching the episode play out on screen, offering the chance to win some impressive prizes.

Michael McIntyre said: “I cannot wait to, literally, get the show on the road! I could be on your street on Saturday night, so make sure you’re watching The Wheel and listen out for the doorbell!”

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel returns to BBC One on Saturday night at 8:35PM as Production begins on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Series 7.

To apply for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, visit the BBC website.

Meanwhile you can apply for free audience tickets on applausestore.com.

Filming takes place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in October.