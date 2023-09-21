Watch the trailer from new BBC drama Boiling Point

The BBC has released a first trailer for its new drama Boiling Point.

The forthcoming BBC drama series follows on from the hugely successful, multi award-winning feature film of the same name.

Boiling Point will start on BBC One on Sunday, 1 October at 9PM.

You can watch the first trailer below…

Eight months have passed since her mentor Andy Jones, played by Stephen Graham, suffered a heart attack. Head chef Carly, portrayed by Vinette Robinson, is now in a struggle to establish a reputation for the new Dalston restaurant, Point North, alongside her familiar kitchen team. We follow this dedicated crew as they navigate the immense pressures of maintaining the restaurant’s operations in the midst of a hospitality industry facing unprecedented challenges.

As they grapple with the need to attract new customers and the financial constraints required to keep the business thriving, the team must skilfully balance their complex personal lives while consistently delivering top-quality cuisine.

Boiling Point, originally released as a film in 2021, garnered widespread critical acclaim and received over 30 international award nominations in various categories. These accolades include four Bafta nominations, 11 Bifa nominations resulting in four Bifa wins, two National Film Awards, and four Taormina Film Festival Awards.