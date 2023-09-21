Sheridan Smith has been tipped to play Holly Willoughby in a rumoured This Morning drama series.

Actress Sheridan Smith has been installed as the 13/2 favourite to play Holly Willoughby in a rumoured TV drama about Phillip Schofield’s controversial exit from This Morning.

Reports suggest a series called ‘The Runner’ is in the works to tell the story of the scandal which saw Schofield depart the popular ITV morning show after more than 20 years on the sofa.

Bookies BoyleSports has already made James Norton the 4/1 frontrunner to play Schofield if the drama materialises, with the likes of Michael Sheen (6/1), Steve Pemberton (7/1), David Tennant (8/1) and Martin Compston (9/1) also in the running.

Now punters are having their say on who could take on the role of Holly and Smith, who shot to fame in The Royle Family and starred in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has been earmarked as a likely target for the cast.

7/1 second favourite Sienna Miller could have the perfect profile having been born in the same year as Holly, but a host of actresses who have treaded the famous cobbles of Coronation Street are lurking on the shortlist, including Helen Flanagan (9/1), Tina O’Brien (also 9/1) and Michelle Keegan (16/1).

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Holly’s role would be front and centre with Phil’s if the drama gets the green light and while it’s a wide-open race, Sheridan Smith was excellent as Cilla and we really think she fits the bill.”

It was first reported earlier this month that early work had started on a TV series surrounding Schofield’s headline-making departure from This Morning.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors.”

For now, watch this space!