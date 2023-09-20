Michael McIntyre returns with brand new series of The Wheel

Michael McIntyre will be back this weekend with a brand new series of The Wheel on BBC One.

The thrilling gameshow filled with nail-biting suspense, uproarious laughter, A-list celebrities and a colossal spinning Wheel returns on Saturday night.

Three eager contestants are on a quest to navigate their way to a life-altering fortune, accompanied by seven celebrity experts. However, their chances of securing the coveted cash prize hinge on the unpredictable spin of The Wheel.

The Wheel – Anton Du Beke, Michael McIntyre – (C) Hungry McBear TV – Photographer: Gary Moyes

Speaking ahead of the first episode, Michael said: “Every series of The Wheel is getting better than the last. I think this is because the returning celebrity experts are more comfortable and confident, and new experts are excited to be on a show that has become such a favourite.

“In fact, when I asked Alex Jones, who is on this series as a CBeebies expert, why she hadn’t been on before she said, “I was waiting to see if it was a hit!”

Revealing what famous faces we could see on the line up this year, he continued: “As ever we have a super fun array of “experts”, some returning favourites with new categories like, Clare Balding on Dogs, Tom Allen on Hats, Big Narstie on Jamaica, Dermot O’Leary on Explorers, as well as newbies like, Adam Kay on Medicine, Steve Pemberton on Horror, Russell T Davies on Doctor Who and Paddy McGuinness on Karate.”

And as for his dream show expert, Michel added: “I have to say I’m loving that Tyson Fury show so I think Tyson Fury on Boxing would be great.”

As for what to expect from the new episodes, Michael shared: “The Wheel and the contestant Wheel are random, so it really shouldn’t be surprising that sometimes the same experts or contestants are chosen repeatedly, but when it happens it still feels like a surprise. So watch out for some incredible favouritism by The Wheel in the new series!

He added: “Richie Anderson, who does the traffic and travel on Radio 2, said he suffered with travel sickness (ironic given his career path) and wore anti-sickness wrist bands on the show. He said he felt fine though, as has everyone else. I think the Wheel is just fast enough to be fun without feeling sicky.”

Meanwhile, Michael revealed how the show’s catchy theme song follows him wherever he goes.

“I went to Old Trafford to watch Spurs play Manchester United and walked past rival fans hurling abuse at each other. One of them clocked me and started to jovially sing “The Wheel” and then the other one joined in,” he laughed.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel starts Saturday, 23 September on BBC One and iPlayer.