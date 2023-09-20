Louis Theroux Interviews line up revealed for second series of BBC show

The line up for the second series of Louis Theroux Interviews on BBC Two has been announced.

The new episodes will once again feature prominent journalist and broadcaster Louis Theroux engaging with an array of influential figures spanning the realms of sports, entertainment, and global affairs.

Filmed in diverse locations such as New York City, Normandy, Glastonbury, and the French Riviera, this upcoming series promises an even closer look at some of the world’s most renowned personalities.

The lineup for this exciting series includes: Anthony Joshua, the two-time world heavyweight champion; Ashley Walters, acclaimed actor and producer; Chelsea Manning, a prominent whistleblower and activist; Dame Joan Collins, the legendary Hollywood icon; Pete Doherty, an artist and musician and Raye, a singer-songwriter known for her talents.

Series two will air on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year.

Louis Theroux said: “Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure. The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life. We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.

“Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of the contributors: in the locker room post-fight with Anthony Joshua, Raye’s dressing room before her Glastonbury set, Joan Collins’ house in the south of France. The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested. I like them, and I’m notoriously hard to please.”

The first series is available to watch online on BBC iPlayer now.