ITV to become home of England men's football team from September 2024

ITV has announced a new deal to become the home of England men’s football team.

ITV has secured the rights to broadcast exclusive live coverage of all England men’s football matches outside major tournament finals from September 2024 to June 2028 in a new agreement with UEFA.

The initial qualifying campaign will be England’s journey to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in North America, followed by the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2028.

All matches, both home and away, for these campaigns will be aired on ITV. Furthermore, ITV will broadcast all England matches in the UEFA Nations League and all England friendlies.

Over the duration of this new rights deal, ITV will showcase a minimum of 40 matches, approximately ten per season. This marks a return for ITV, which had previously held the rights for England European Qualifiers from 2018 to 2022.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We’re delighted to bring the England men’s team back to ITV, which keeps coverage of their progress between major tournaments on free to air television.

“We have an experienced team here who are looking forward to bringing viewers all the action and insight from England’s qualification campaigns in the coming years.”

