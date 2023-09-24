Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (24 September 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees the roadshow team back to Swanage Pier and Seafront, Dorset.

On England’s Jurassic Coast, the Antiques Roadshow witnesses some remarkable discoveries.

Cristian Beadman finds dinosaur footprints in the queue, adding a unique twist to the setting. Notable appraisals include an unusual beaded glass window from a fish shop, a collection of waterline model boats described as “big boy’s toys” by Marc Allum, a life-size pottery pelican by Doulton examined by Serhat Ahmet, and an American baseball bat and mitt dating to World War II, which piques Raj Bisram’s interest.

Geoffrey Munn uncovers original designs for King Charles’s coronet, crafted by master goldsmith Louis Osmond for his Investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969.

Surprisingly, a ping pong ball played a role in its creation. John Benjamin appraises intimate photographs and jewellery belonging to the exiled dowager empress Maria Feodorovna, the mother of Russia’s last tsar.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Archer Morgan presents Fiona with a unique collection of walking sticks and challenges her to identify the odd one out.

The day concludes with a highlight: Will Farmer assesses lost wax casting in bronze by renowned sculptor Joseph Bernard, a key figure in the Paris art deco movement, with work displayed in the Louvre.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 24 September 2023 at 8PM.

The episode is a brand new one from series 46.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.