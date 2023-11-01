Shetland series 8 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new series welcomes a new lead cast following the departure of Douglas Henshall.

In the latest series, Detective Inspector Ruth Calder from the Met Police returns to her hometown of Shetland to secure a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

This interrupts Tosh’s investigation into a series of unexplained animal deaths, as she joins DI Ruth Calder in a race against time to locate the witness before it’s too late.

However, Calder’s apprehension about Shetland challenges Tosh’s perception of her adopted home, and their journey into the island’s enigmatic history and current mysteries will put their fragile, newfound partnership to the test.

Shetland 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 8 of Shetland

Ashley Jensen plays DI Ruth Calder

Alison O’Donnell plays DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh

Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson

Lewis Howden plays Sgt Billy McCabe

Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean

Maisie Norma Seaton plays Ellen Quinn

Phyllis Logan plays Grace Bain

Dawn Steele plays Stella Quinn

Don Gilét plays John Howell

Jamie Sives plays Cal Innes

Ann Louise Ross plays Agnes Moffat

Lorraine McIntosh plays Heather Bain

Arnas Fedaravičius plays Lukas Nowak

Tibu Fortes plays Harry Lamont

Watch Shetland on TV and online

Series 8 of Shetland begins on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 at 9PM on BBC One and continues weekly.

The series has six episodes and will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “A Met detective returns to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness. DI Ruth Calder must team up with Tosh to find the girl before it’s too late.”

Ashley Jensen said of joining the cast: “Everyone from the cast and crew were very welcoming from the start and genuinely excited to be back, as much as I was delighted to be there, playing this wonderful complex, complicated and yet confident character. Alison and I got on immediately and I hope that chemistry translates on screen.

“The introduction of Ruth Calder creates a different energy for the original cast members and so we see new and different aspects of their characters, as we get to know DI Calder herself.”

