Shetland series 8 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The brand new series welcomes a new lead cast following the departure of Douglas Henshall.
In the latest series, Detective Inspector Ruth Calder from the Met Police returns to her hometown of Shetland to secure a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.
This interrupts Tosh’s investigation into a series of unexplained animal deaths, as she joins DI Ruth Calder in a race against time to locate the witness before it’s too late.
However, Calder’s apprehension about Shetland challenges Tosh’s perception of her adopted home, and their journey into the island’s enigmatic history and current mysteries will put their fragile, newfound partnership to the test.
Shetland 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 8 of Shetland
- Ashley Jensen plays DI Ruth Calder
- Alison O’Donnell plays DI Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh
- Steven Robertson plays DC Sandy Wilson
- Lewis Howden plays Sgt Billy McCabe
- Anne Kidd plays Cora McLean
- Maisie Norma Seaton plays Ellen Quinn
- Phyllis Logan plays Grace Bain
- Dawn Steele plays Stella Quinn
- Don Gilét plays John Howell
- Jamie Sives plays Cal Innes
- Ann Louise Ross plays Agnes Moffat
- Lorraine McIntosh plays Heather Bain
- Arnas Fedaravičius plays Lukas Nowak
- Tibu Fortes plays Harry Lamont
Watch Shetland on TV and online
Series 8 of Shetland begins on Wednesday, 1 November 2023 at 9PM on BBC One and continues weekly.
The series has six episodes and will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “A Met detective returns to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness. DI Ruth Calder must team up with Tosh to find the girl before it’s too late.”
Ashley Jensen said of joining the cast: “Everyone from the cast and crew were very welcoming from the start and genuinely excited to be back, as much as I was delighted to be there, playing this wonderful complex, complicated and yet confident character. Alison and I got on immediately and I hope that chemistry translates on screen.
“The introduction of Ruth Calder creates a different energy for the original cast members and so we see new and different aspects of their characters, as we get to know DI Calder herself.”