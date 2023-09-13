Highland Cops renewed for two new series on BBC

Highland Cops will return for two more series on the BBC.

The show will once again immerse viewers in the daily challenges faced by Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands division, renowned as Britain’s most distinctive police force.

Produced by Firecrest Films, the new episodes will shadow the police force as they confront an array of criminal activities in some of the most breathtaking and demanding landscapes in the country.

Highland Cops. Credit: BBC/Firecrest Films/Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

From safeguarding endangered wildlife to locating individuals lost in the wilderness, these officers consistently go to extraordinary lengths to ensure the safety of those residing in remote communities, including Britain’s northernmost city.

Encompassing a vast 12,000 square miles of lochs, glens, islands, and mountains, Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands division boasts the largest territory in Britain. This series will capture the remarkable spectrum of incidents that these officers handle on a daily basis, spanning from significant national events to localized community issues and on-the-ground crime prevention efforts.

Highland Cops will air on BBC Scotland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

David Harron, commissioning executive for BBC Scotland said: “Highland Cops proved to be a hugely popular series with audiences across the UK and particularly in Scotland so we’re delighted to be investing in its return for a further two series. The cameras will once again capture the challenges faced on the country’s biggest police beat and follow a cast of officers who show us what it takes to police such a vast area. Highland Cops is a key title in our strategy to showcase and reflect Scotland to audiences both within Scotland and also across the UK.”

Tom Coveney, Commissioning Editor, BBC Factual says: “With the most jaw-dropping scenery in the UK, and the most amazing range of crime-fighting, Highland Cops is a truly distinctive blue light documentary. I can’t wait to see the stories Firecrest uncover across the two new series.”

The original series is avalable to watch online now on BBC iPlayer here.

