Antiques Roadshow - Victoria Cross medal, diamond necklace, nouveau mirror

The new instalment sees the roadshow head to Pollok Park in Glasgow where some remarkable discoveries await.

Among the finds is an exceedingly rare Victoria Cross medal, a prestigious honor bestowed upon a Sikh soldier for his valour during the Second World War.

Ronnie Archer Morgan turns his attention to three contemporary wooden sculptures, originally rescued from a charity shop’s free bin, while Gordon Foster is exhilarated by a set of golf clubs that once graced the hands of the legendary player, Seve Ballesteros.

Charlotte Riordan finds herself captivated by a painting crafted by Edward Atkinson Hornel, a distinguished member of the renowned ‘Glasgow Boys’ group of artists. Nearby, Will Farmer revels in examining a locally crafted art nouveau mirror, a true testament to artistic craftsmanship.

Jewellery specialist Joanna Hardy delves into the fascinating tale of a diamond necklace, gifted by the last kaiser of Germany to a British governess. Meanwhile, new expert Jamie Russell is regaled with the inspiring story of an Olympic torch carried by journalist and amateur runner Gavin Bell during the 1988 games.

In a touching moment, Mark Smith meets the family of a Sikh soldier who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for his exceptional bravery during the Second World War. His heartfelt valuation of the medal moves the soldier’s son to tears.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 17 September 2023 at 8PM.

The episode is a brand new one from series 46.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer