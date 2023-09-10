Antiques Roadshow tonight - diamond ring, rare sundial, Louis Vuitton trunk

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (10 September 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

The new instalment sees the roadshow head to Crystal Palace Park in London, bringing with it a fascinating array of discoveries.

Among the highlights are a diamond ring, carefully tucked away in a sock, a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk, and a delightful surprise visit from a living artist.

Will Farmer’s eyes light up at the sight of a pair of exquisite Majolica whippets, while Jon Baddeley is left awestruck by the unearthing of a rare sundial dating back to the late 17th century, crafted by Thomas Tuttell.

Lee Young finds himself captivated by a trio of bronze Chinese censers, originally purchased from a humble flea market, while Ronnie Archer Morgan stumbles upon clothing and correspondence with a direct link to Ethiopian ruler Haile Selassie.

In another exciting encounter, Fiona Bruce meets renowned cartoonist Ralph Steadman, celebrated for his collaboration with the unconventional American journalist Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. Mark Smith presents Fiona with a challenge: identifying secret Second World War spy gadgets cleverly concealed within everyday items.

Clare Tole-Moir can hardly contain her excitement as she comes across a rare DIY kit dress created by the renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne.

Meanwhile, John Foster admires a jointed wooden artist’s model, which hides a surprising value within its craftsmanship.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 10 September 2023 at 8PM.

The episode is a brand new one from series 46.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.