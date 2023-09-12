The National Television Awards 2024 date confirmed for next ceremony

The National Television Awards on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

The National Television Awards will be back for 2024 with tickets on sale now!

Fresh from this year’s ceremony, the awards will be back on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 at the O2 Arena. You can book tickets now here to be in the audience.

Further details about the 2024 ceremony, including a host, are to be announced.

The National Television Awards airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

The most recent three ceremonies have been fronted by Joel Dommett who took over from David Walliams. Dermot O’Leary hosted the show from 2010 to 2020.

The 2023 awards winners included Gogglebox, Graham Norton and Sarah Lancashire, plus Ant & Dec continued their record-breaking win of the Best TV Presenter category.

Alongside the competitive awards, the night also saw an emotional tribute to the late TV star Paul O’Grady while Sarah Lancashire was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can currently catch up on the most recent ceremony online via ITVX.

Nominations and public voting for the 2024 awards will be announced in due course.

Established in 1995, the National Television Awards has become one of the most prestigious events in the British television industry. The awards cover a wide range of categories, including Best Drama, Best Entertainment Program and Best Serial Drama Performance, with winners selected through a public voting process.