Boat Story cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Boat Story has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The six-part thriller tells the story of financially struggling strangers Janet and Samuel who stumble upon a stash of drugs aboard a shipwrecked vessel.

Their initial disbelief at this stroke of luck soon gives way to a risky decision: to sell the drugs and divide the proceeds. However, their choice catapults them into a web of complications involving law enforcement, masked assassins, and an enigmatic crime boss known only as ‘The Tailor’

Pushed to their limits, can they place their trust in each other and evade both danger and the allure of wealth with their lives intact?

Boat Story 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Boat Story

Daisy Haggard plays Janet Campbell

Paterson Joseph plays Samuel Wells

Craig Fairbrass plays Guy

Michele Austin plays Camilla Wells

Jonas Armstrong plays Arthur Lake

Ethan Lawrence plays Ben Tooh

Joanna Scanlan plays Pat Tooh

Tcheky Karyo plays The Tailor

Olafur Darri Olafsson plays Narrator

Phil Daniels plays Craig Dodds

Adam Gillen plays Vinnie Douglas

Rick S Carr plays Dennis

Craig Kelly plays Peter

Oliver Sheridan plays Alan

Watch Boat Story on TV and online

Boat Story starts on Sunday, 19 November at 9PM on BBC One. The second episode follows the next day, Monday, 20 November.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with all six episodes available to watch online from Sunday, 19 November.

A teaser for the first episode reads: “When two strangers discover a haul of drugs on a washed-up boat, luck soon turns to misfortune as they become the targets of a vengeful mob boss, his hit man and the police.”

The new series comes from writing duo Harry and Jack Williams and the producers of The Tourist, The Missing and Fleabag.

Jack Williams said of the show: “A lot of our shows come from situations where we think ‘what would you do if…’ and they start at relatable places. As Harry said, it doesn’t end up in the most familiar place and I don’t think most people would do what our lead characters do.”

