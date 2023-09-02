Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration tickets for BBC special

Free tickets are available now for Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration.

Marking the iconic show’s upcoming 60th anniversary, this one-off concert will celebrate Doctor Who’s lasing music legacy.

Since its inception on BBC Television in November 1963, Doctor Who has captivated millions of fans worldwide, taking them on exhilarating journeys through time and space alongside the enigmatic Time Lord.

Doctor Who: The Doctor (David Tennant). Credit: BBC STUDIOS/James Pardon

At the heart of Doctor Who’s enduring appeal lies its iconic theme music. In this celebratory concert, hosted at BBC Hoddinott Hall within the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and The BBC Singers, under the baton of conductor Alastair King, embark on a mesmerizing exploration of this musical legacy.

The program features compositions by illustrious musicians such as Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, Dudley Simpson, Paddy Kingsland, and, of course, the timeless original theme crafted by Ron Grainer and envisioned by the BBC Radiophonic Workshop’s Delia Derbyshire.

The event also promises special guests, including Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall. Plus, composer Murray Gold who has recently returned to the show.

How to get tickets

Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration will take place on Thursday, 28 September 2023 and tickets are being made available for FREE via a random draw.

You can register for the ballot online here on the BBC website. You must be at least 18 years old and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets.

The closing date for applying for tickets is 10pm on Thursday 7 September. After this, the winners will be randomly chosen.

The concert will be broadcast on Radio 2 at a later date.

A teaser shares: “Featuring I Am The Doctor, Abigail’s Song, This Is Gallifrey, The Impossible Girl, I Am A Good Man, The Shepherd’s Boy and the timeless Doctor Who Theme as brilliantly imagined by composers Murray Gold and Segun Akinola.

“There’s also a trip back in time to the classic years of Doctor Who from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s featuring the vintage synthesisers of BBC Radiophonic Workshop veterans Mark Ayres and Peter Howell. Plus a look ahead to the keenly awaited 60th anniversary specials on BBC One later in the year.”