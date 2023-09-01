Roman Kemp to front new mental health documentary for BBC Three

Roman Kemp is to front a new mental health documentary on the BBC.

In a follow up to Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, Roman delves deeper into the critical topic of mental health among young people.

Roman’s aim with this project is to progress the conversation beyond encouraging young individuals to open up about their mental health struggles. He immerses himself in various settings, including schools, youth centres, and treatment facilities nationwide.

Additionally, he consults with experts, charitable organizations, and visits the Houses of Parliament to gain insights into potential solutions for enhancing the mental well-being of young people in the United Kingdom today.

Roman said: “When I released Our Silent Emergency, the reaction blew me away. I hope we helped a lot of people to check in on their friends and start conversations around mental health with those closest to them.

“Through this new documentary, I wanted to explore what else can be done to support those who are suffering, and who have indeed spoken out. They need to know we’ve got their backs. I’ve been incredibly lucky to meet some very brilliant people, and I’m so grateful to them for sharing their experiences with me. I hope this film helps move the conversation into action.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller Youth Audience (BBC iPlayer & BBC Three) added: “Roman is not only a champion for highlighting the key issues surrounding mental health for young people but he also strives to understand what happens beyond talking and this insightful and important film will see him explore what comes next.”

David Brindley, Executive Producer, commented: “It’s a privilege to once again work with Roman as he explores what we can all be doing to help support our young people in times of crisis. We’re very grateful to him and all those in the film for sharing their stories with us, and hope they have a real and meaningful impact.”

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency originally debuted in 2021 and is currently available to watch online now BBC iPlayer.