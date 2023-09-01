Myleene Klass and Errollyn Wallen bring Musical Masterpieces to Sky Arts

Myleene Klass and Errollyn Wallen CBE are to team up for a new series on Sky Arts.

Musical Masterpieces will see musician and presenter Myleene Klass alongside celebrated British composer Errollyn Wallen CBE embark on a musical journey.

The three-part series will see the duo unravel the enchanting mechanisms behind three beloved classical compositions.

Collaborating with premier orchestras from across the UK, Myleene and Errollyn present captivating renditions of renowned works: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by Sinfonia Cymru, Bizet’s Carmen by Opera North and Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture by the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Their exploration delves deep into the composers’ enigmatic secrets and artistic techniques, shedding light on the compelling narratives woven into each score.

Joining the pair on the show will be Alan Titchmarsh, Simon Callow and Nicky Spence, who will share their own fervour and insights into these musical masterpieces.

Myleene Klass said: “Some melodies feel like they’ve been with us forever, like part of the furniture, so it’s easy to forget what their origins are, the stories behind them, why the composers were compelled to write them. I’ve loved working on this series, discovering and rediscovering with Errollyn. I’m certain even those familiar with these pieces will discover something new and those just coming to classical music will be enthralled by the stories, and in some cases, the science behind them.”

Errollyn Wallen added: “Making this series was a joy from start to finish. Myleene and I relished the journey into re-discovering these great works and I can’t wait to share our many insights with the viewers.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts, commented: “Musical Masterpieces is a perfect Sky Arts show for aficionados and novices alike – if you love the pieces Myleene and Errollyn are diving into you’re sure to find something new and interesting; if you’re less familiar with this beautiful music it’s the perfect voyage of discovery into some truly magical worlds.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.