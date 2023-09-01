Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens comes to ITV this autumn

Raymond Blanc heads to ITV this autumn with a brand new cooking show.

New ten-part series Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens will start on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday, 23 October at 2PM.

The show will see the multi-award-winning chef and author travel the country visiting Britain’s Royal kitchen gardens, meeting the people who work in them and the chefs who use them, discovering diverse ingredients and new ways to grow, cook, and eat along the way.

King Charles III has been a vocal proponent of the ‘kitchen garden’ concept, driven by his deep-seated passion for gardening, sustainability, and the delightful bounty of outdoor food sources. Within the royal estate grounds, he has meticulously curated awe-inspiring garden spaces.

Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens offers an enthralling gastronomic journey, starting from the enchanting apple tunnel at Highgrove and meandering through the fragrant gardens lapped by sea spray at the Castle of Mey.

Across the series, Raymond Blanc will embark on an exploration of five of the country’s most remarkable kitchen gardens, extending an invitation to viewers for an exclusive peek behind the walls into horticultural realms rarely unveiled to the public.

Raymond Blanc said: “What a huge honour it was to be invited to visit five of the most magnificent walled gardens in the UK, to meet the wonderful gardeners who maintain them, learn about their extraordinary stories, and hear about their passion for sustainability.

“I’ve had fun too, discovering their history and the edible treasures that grow within these regal gardens, and much cooking, of course. I can’t wait to share my journey with the ITV audience.”

Leanne Clarke, ITV Entertainment added: “Raymond Blanc’s Royal Kitchen Gardens is an extraordinary look into some of the most breathtaking kitchen gardens in the UK. Having Raymond Blanc on board to show viewers around, meeting the people who work in these kitchens and making his own dishes inspired by these unique locations is a match made in culinary heaven.”