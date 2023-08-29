ITV has announced brand new special An Audience with Kylie is heading to ITV1 and ITVX this year.

The unforgettable live music event hosted by the global icon and pop superstar will feature sensational live performances, as well as an array of questions from the floor posed by specially invited VIP guests, including celebrity Kylie superfans.

A red carpet will be rolled out for the recording on Friday, 1 of December at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, with a supersize A-lister and fan-filled audience ready to raise the roof. The must-have tickets for the event will be on sale from 8 September.

Celebrating an astonishing five decades in the spotlight, Kylie takes a reflective journey through the pinnacles of her music and entertainment career. She graces the stage with a mesmerizing blend of her latest tracks, including the summer sensation Padam Padam, as well as a classics from her illustrious and award-winning repertoire.

Kylie said: “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience with at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall! I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: “Kylie is unquestionably a music superstar, which makes her the perfect next headline star to front An Audience with. We look forward to another unmissable evening.”

An Audience with Kylie will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player later this year.

The special is the latest An Audience with… following the most recent show featuring Adele.