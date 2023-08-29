A first look at series four of All Creatures Great and Small has been revealed ahead of its return to Channel 5.

The hit show from production company Playground is based on best-selling author James Herriot’s stories.

A brand new six-part series – as well as a new Christmas special – will begin on TV this autumn.

All Creatures Great And Small S4: James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West)

All Creatures Great And Small S4: Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose)

A start date is still to be revealed but for now these first look images have been released.

The fourth series is set in the springtime of 1940. A teaser shares: “James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF.

“Tristan’s absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house.”

Series four sees Nicholas Ralph reprise his role as young country vet James Herriot, now happily married to Helen Herriot, played by Rachel Shenton. Samuel West returns as James’ capricious and erratic mentor Siegfried Farnon while Anna Madeley continues as Mrs Hall, the beloved matriarch of Skeldale House with Will Thorp returning as Gerald Hammond, Mrs. Hall’s handsome suitor. Patricia Hodge also reprises her role as the wonderfully eccentric Mrs Pumphrey, alongside her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki.

All Creatures Great And Small S4

All Creatures Great And Small S4: Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Clifford Slaven (Paul Hilton)

New for series four, Neve McIntosh joins the cast as bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, alongside James Anthony-Rose as undergraduate veterinary student Richard Carmody. A colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in 1940’s Yorkshire will also star.

All Creatures Great and Small comes to Channel 5 this autumn.

The series will also be available to stream weekly on My5 and catch up of series 1-3 is available now.

In the US, MASTERPIECE on PBS will air the new series in early 2024, beginning on Sunday 7 January.