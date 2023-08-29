Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to air on BBC as UK return to the competition

The BBC has announced it will air the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest and confirmed the UK will be taking part.

After this year’s Eurovision Song Contest graced Liverpool’s stage earlier this year on behalf of Ukraine, the spotlight now shifts to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The Palais Nikaïa in Nice, France, will provide the backdrop for the occasion, as the baton passes to France following Lissandro’s victorious rendition of Oh Maman! in 2022.

Junior Eurovision 2022’s UK entry Freya. Credit: BBC/Justin Downing

The UK will put forward an act, aged between 9 and 14, when the contest for talented youngsters takes place on Sunday 26 November 2023.

The contest will air live on the BBC in the UK.

The broadcaster first welcomed the Junior Eurovision Song Contest onto its platform last year. Freya Skye represented the United Kingdom with her song Lose My Head in Yerevan, Armenia, securing the public vote and 5th place overall.

The journey to select the 2023 act and song is now in full swing, orchestrated by BBC Studios Entertainment and Music alongside CBBC. Keep an eye out for forthcoming details, including the UK’s chosen act and song, as well as the UK commentator, all set to be unveiled in due course.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, said: “Following on from the fabulous spectacle of the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year in Liverpool, we are so proud to once again bring Junior Eurovision to the BBC and to give children and their families the opportunity to enjoy this incredible show together.”